Patron Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

