Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 120,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 316,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several analysts have commented on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $764.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.57%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $1,815,014.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,891. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after buying an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 543,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 446,362 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 832,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 378,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 322,131 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

