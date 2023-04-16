PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $137.11 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.