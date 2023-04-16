Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 276.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 407.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 459,664 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,553,000 after buying an additional 243,041 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $9.04 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

