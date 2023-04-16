Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Shares Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.28). Approximately 14,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.29).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £315.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.09.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

