Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.55.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

