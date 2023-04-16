Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Shares Down 0.6%

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.18. 351 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

