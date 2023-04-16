PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PROS were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PROS by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRO opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

