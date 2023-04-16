ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,861,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

HYHG stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

