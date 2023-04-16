Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $17.98. 2,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.51% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

