Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

DGX opened at $142.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

