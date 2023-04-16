Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 134,700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $176,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.