Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

