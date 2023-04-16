Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

