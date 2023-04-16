Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $25,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $38.80 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.