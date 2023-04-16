Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabre were worth $28,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sabre by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

