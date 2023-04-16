Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Shares Down 0.7%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 27,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 23,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Sentage Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of Sentage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.89% of Sentage worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

