SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 1,770,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,566,000 after buying an additional 1,485,894 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on S. Barclays lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $17.87 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

