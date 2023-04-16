Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 42,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

