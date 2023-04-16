Signaturefd LLC Acquires 102 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 539,098 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.