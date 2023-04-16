Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,102 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in KB Home by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KB Home by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

