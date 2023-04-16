Signaturefd LLC Acquires 410 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

