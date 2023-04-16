Signaturefd LLC Acquires 477 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 1.1 %

Datadog stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,236.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.