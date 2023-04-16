Signaturefd LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,878.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.88 per share, with a total value of $25,045.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,837 shares of company stock worth $701,030 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $82.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

