Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters Stock Performance

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $307.17 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.90 and a 200-day moving average of $318.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.