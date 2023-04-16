Signaturefd LLC Buys 224 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

