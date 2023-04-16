Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,073 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 188.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 875.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

