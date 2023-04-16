Signaturefd LLC Buys 515 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

