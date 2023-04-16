Signaturefd LLC Buys 5,835 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 145.9% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after buying an additional 2,499,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NIO Stock Up 1.9 %
NIO opened at $9.27 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.