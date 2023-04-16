Signaturefd LLC Buys 5,835 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 145.9% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after buying an additional 2,499,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO opened at $9.27 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

