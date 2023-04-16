Signaturefd LLC Buys 620 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,927,000 after acquiring an additional 400,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,556,000 after acquiring an additional 549,530 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CLSA raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.48 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

