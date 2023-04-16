Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,385 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

