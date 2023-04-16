Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHG. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

