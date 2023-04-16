Signaturefd LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,149,000 after purchasing an additional 109,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.08 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading

