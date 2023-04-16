Signaturefd LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

