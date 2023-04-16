Signaturefd LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of VTR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.