Signaturefd LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DOCU stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.14, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

