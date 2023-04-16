Signaturefd LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 1.5 %

TEAM opened at $165.53 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,717,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $652,232.31. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,429.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares in the company, valued at $63,717,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,402,347. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.16.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.