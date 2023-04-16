Signaturefd LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Hess
In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Hess Price Performance
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hess Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.
Hess Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
