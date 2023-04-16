Signaturefd LLC Has $307,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,132,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 86,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $49.25 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RCI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

