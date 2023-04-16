Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,947,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

TSN stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

