Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Targa Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 69,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

