Signaturefd LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $228.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average of $212.41. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

