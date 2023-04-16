Signaturefd LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Entergy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Entergy by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Entergy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,592,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.41.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $107.64 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

