Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 298.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 242.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

