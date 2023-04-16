Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WBD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.