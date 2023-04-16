Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of WBD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.