Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 549.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 86.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NetEase Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.50.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

