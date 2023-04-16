Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 71.7% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 2.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 94.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $16.62 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

