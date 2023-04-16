Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,067,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $195,711,296. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $751.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $772.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $735.16 and its 200 day moving average is $655.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

