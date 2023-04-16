Signaturefd LLC Sells 258 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

