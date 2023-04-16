Signaturefd LLC Sells 399 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

